Foley & Lardner LLP Partner Louis Lehot was recently featured on Richard Hsu's podcast, "Untied," discussing his progression as a corporate, business, and technology lawyer in Silicon Valley. The conversation covered a variety of topics, including how he works with companies from "garage to global," from startups, to mid-stage, to late-stage and large public companies. Lehot also discussed the deal environment in 2022, working remotely and on a distributed basis, what the new normal will look like, as well as how to help build teams and work together.



Listen to the podcast here.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.