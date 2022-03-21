Foley & Lardner LLP Partner Louis Lehot was recently
featured on Richard Hsu's podcast, "Untied,"
discussing his progression as a corporate, business, and technology
lawyer in Silicon Valley. The conversation covered a variety of
topics, including how he works with companies from "garage to
global," from startups, to mid-stage, to late-stage and large
public companies. Lehot also discussed the deal environment in
2022, working remotely and on a distributed basis, what the new
normal will look like, as well as how to help build teams and work
together.
Listen to the podcast here.
