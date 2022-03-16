Christine Wong was profiled in Law.com's "How I Made It" series, discussing her role as global co-chair of Morrison & Foerster's litigation department, her path to becoming a leader at the firm, and the keys to success in her career and practice.

"Being a good leader means thinking about how you can support and bring others along with you and not always putting your career ahead of the team," Christine said.

On how women can better position themselves for leadership in law firms, she added: "Don't undersell yourself or second guess your leadership abilities, and find ways for key stakeholders to advocate for you."

