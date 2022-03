Podcast: How I Lawyer

Joe Palmore was a guest on Jonah Perlin's "How I Lawyer" podcast, where he discussed oral argument techniques.

Listen to the podcast here or on Apple Podcasts.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved