Following one of the most disruptive years in recent history, 2021 was supposed to be a return to normal.
Instead, it was a slightly less tumultuous year filled with new challenges and uncertainty - dominated not only by COVID-19 and its variants but also by the ongoing debate about vaccines. However, the pandemic and vaccination/testing mandates weren't the only topics in readers' minds.
Here's a list of the top Ward and Smith articles of 2021 in no particular order. Not surprisingly, several articles are directly or indirectly related to the pandemic.
For Employers
- COVID-19 Paid Leave in 2021: The Impact of New Federal Relief Bill on Employers
- Employers: Here's Your "Quick Hitter Guide" for the American Rescue Plan Act's Impact on COBRA and FFCRA
- U.S. Court of Appeals Puts Brakes on OSHA COVID-19 "Emergency Temporary Standard"
- Once More, with Feeling: Fifth Circuit Re-Affirms Stay of ETS and Then Loses Jurisdiction of the Case
- "The JAB, or Your JOB": Mandatory Vaccinations in the Private Workplace
Community Associations
- Restrictive Covenants: What Are They And Why Should You Care?
- Who is the Declarant? And Why Does it Matter?
Creditors' Rights
- So You Have A Judgment... Now What?
- Congratulations Bankruptcy Graduates! You Are Now Eligible for PPP Loans.
Personal Injury
Hemp Law
Construction
Privacy and Data Security
- Website Compliance: Key Costly Legal Risks Every Business Should Consider
- The Extortion Economy: North Carolina's New Legislation to Counter Ransomware
Trusts and Estates
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.