Kwanzaa is a yearly seven-day cultural festival that celebrates communities across the African diaspora. The celebration is built on seven principles called the 'Nguzo Saba.' They are 1. Umoja (unity), 2. Kujichagulia (self-determination), 3. Ujima (collective work and responsibility), 4. Ujamaa (cooperative economics), 5. Nia (purpose), 6. Kuumba (creativity), and 7. Imani (faith). Those that observe the holiday decorate their homes with items of symbolic importance such as the mkeka, the kinara, and the mishumaa saba, which are colored candles lit each night during a ceremonial celebration. The holiday begins on December 26th and lasts seven days.

