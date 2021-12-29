ARTICLE

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Rebecca Bradley. Rebecca is Foley's Director of Professional Development. In this discussion, Rebecca reflects on growing-up in Los Gatos, California, attending The University of California, Los Angeles, for undergrad and Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. During the discussion, Rebecca shares her initial interest in becoming a prosecutor and reflects on why she instead decided to join a large law firm after completing a two-year federal clerkship. She discusses joining Foley as a mid-level associate, subsequently leaving practice to become Foley's Director of Recruiting, and more recently the firm's Director of Professional Development. Rebecca also discusses the important role of professional development and how the department plays a key aspect in attorney development. Finally, Rebecca provides advice on the importance of being willing to help and learn new things. Listen to the full discussion below.

Rebecca's Profile:

Title : Director of Professional Development

: Director of Professional Development Foley Office: Chicago

Chicago Hometown : Los Gatos, CA

: Los Gatos, CA College : University of California, Los Angeles

: University of California, Los Angeles Law School: Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law

