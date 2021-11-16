In the United States, Veterans Day occurs each year on November 11th. The day pays tribute to all American veterans—living or dead—but especially gives thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime. The day falls on November 11th in honor of the "eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day. Veterans Day originated as "Armistice Day" on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Later, Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11th became a national holiday beginning in 1938.

At Foley & Lardner, we recognized Veterans Day in a variety of ways. Many of our offices featured Foley vets in internal communications, highlights the stories, years of service, and photos, of current and retired members of the firm along with members of Foley's military families. Our Veterans and Allies Affinity Group also shared a firm-wide communication spotlighting the service of a number of its members. Additionally, this week the featured guest on Foley's podcast, The Path & The Practice, is Steve Chameides, a senior partner in the Washington D.C. office who served in the NAVY JAG Corp during the Vietnam War (1968-1974). (Pictured) He details the wide-range of things he learned and experienced during that time, including spending three years at sea. Steve also discusses his transition back to private practice after serving. He shares how he built a hybrid practice including both litigation and transactions, with a focus on maritime and aviation. You can listen to the podcast here.

Most importantly, this Veterans Day, we hope you take a moment to reflect and give thanks to the many military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

