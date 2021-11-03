United States:
Pro Bono Week Podcast – Volunteer Lawyers For The Arts: Representing Off-Broadway Theatres And Producers
03 November 2021
Littler Mendelson
Jenny Schwendemann and Gary Glaser discuss Volunteer Lawyers for
the Arts and Gary's work representing Off-Broadway theatres and
producers.
Littler attorneys provide pro bono services in a variety of
areas, depending on the interests of individual attorneys. The firm
values and encourages the community-minded and pro bono efforts of
our lawyers and staff.
