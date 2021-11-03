Jenny Schwendemann and Gary Glaser discuss Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts and Gary's work representing Off-Broadway theatres and producers.

Littler attorneys provide pro bono services in a variety of areas, depending on the interests of individual attorneys. The firm values and encourages the community-minded and pro bono efforts of our lawyers and staff.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.