United States: Pro Bono Week Podcast – Volunteer Lawyers For The Arts: Representing Off-Broadway Theatres And Producers

Jenny Schwendemann and Gary Glaser discuss Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts and Gary's work representing Off-Broadway theatres and producers.

Littler attorneys provide pro bono services in a variety of areas, depending on the interests of individual attorneys. The firm values and encourages the community-minded and pro bono efforts of our lawyers and staff.

