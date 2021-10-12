self

In this episode of the LawWise podcast, litigation partners Jared Stanisci and Anne Tompkins discuss some recent Cadwalader pro bono work and LGBTQ affinity network initiatives, recap the firm's Pride Month events and more.

Key discussion points include:

TLDEF's Name Change Project

Recent developments in asylum cases

Cadwalader's Sponsorship Program

