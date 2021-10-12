United States:
Capping Off Pride Month 2021 (Podcast)
12 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
In this episode of the LawWise podcast, litigation
partners Jared Stanisci and Anne Tompkins discuss some recent
Cadwalader pro bono work and LGBTQ affinity network initiatives,
recap the firm's Pride Month events and more.
Key discussion points include:
- TLDEF's Name Change Project
- Recent developments in asylum cases
- Cadwalader's Sponsorship Program
