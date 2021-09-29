Joe Palmore, co-chair of Morrison & Foerster's Appellate and Supreme Court practice and Managing Partner of the firm's Washington, D.C. office, today received the Judicial Advocacy Initiative Award from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN).

The award recognizes attorneys who generously donate their services to the cancer fight with the Judicial Advocacy Initiative (JAI). The JAI identifies lawsuits and regulatory actions that impact the fight against cancers and files amicus briefs or comments to advocate on behalf of cancer patients and survivors.

Joe is being awarded the JAI Award for his pro bono representation of ACS CAN and other amici in litigation against inadequate health coverage offered by short-term limited-duration insurance plans and a rule that would have permitted healthcare providers to discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals and taken away some rights of patients with limited English proficiency.

