Carrie Cohen was featured in Reuters' coverage of the announcement of the When There Are Nine Scholarship Project's inaugural class of awardees.

The scholarship program honors the career of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and was created by a group of 33 women who served together as assistant U.S. attorneys in the Southern District of New York, including Carrie, who is a member of the Steering Committee. The four first-year law students selected will receive a $10,000 stipend and mentoring from a network of former New York federal prosecutors.

Read the full article.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved