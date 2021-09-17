Taft Chicago partner Daniel Saeedi was recognized as one of the "40 Illinois Attorneys Under 40 to Watch" for 2021 by Law Bulletin, publisher of Chicago Lawyer magazine and the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin. Saeedi, a partner in the Litigation practice, was selected from more than 1,000 nominations from across the state. Honorees were chosen for their intelligence, passion, success in their field, and a desire to help the community, among other qualifications. View Saeedi's profile here on page 68.

In the profile, Saeedi is lauded as "well known ... for his legal knowledge and skill" and "always finds a way to support the needs of attorneys and the legal community." Further he "walks the walk in terms of advocating for a better balance in the practice of law."

Saeedi focuses his practice on issues relating to employment law and unfair competition. He represents clients nationwide in the realm of trade secret theft, non-competition and non-solicitation agreements, and breaches of fiduciary duties. In addition, Saeedi helps companies conduct complex internal investigations regarding intellectual property theft, and computer fraud and data privacy issues, including matters related to biometric information and compliance with the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.

An active member of the Illinois State Bar Association, Saeedi currently serves on the Board of Governors and has held roles in the past related to membership, marketing and communications, and special committees. He has been honored by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star since 2014. Saeedi has been recognized by Crain's Chicago Business as a "Notable Rising Star in Law" in 2021 and as a "Notable Minority in Accounting, Consulting & Law" in 2020.

Saeedi joins other Taft Chicago attorneys who have been recognized by Law Bulletin including Jonathan Amarilio (2018), Roshan Shrestha (2016), A. Thomas Skallas (2013), Michael Jurasek (2010), and Ian Fisher (2008).

