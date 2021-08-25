ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

"Over the next several weeks, we're spotlighting rising stars in Boston law to highlight the work they do, and the people and moments that have shaped their legal careers thus far. We caught up with Cooley associate, Seth Pearson, to hear more about his work as a corporate transactions attorney and his active pro bono practice which focuses on social and racial justice organization's transactional work."

Read the article

Previously published in the Boston Bar Association

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.