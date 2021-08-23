Whether you're a firm attorney, business leader, psychologist, or mother of twins (or all of these at the same time), you know "imposter syndrome" as a convenient description of a type of insecurity that can arise when you step into an industry or a role in which you seem out of place. In this week's episode of The Mother Board, we flip the script and challenge this pervasive "disease" after seeing it play out all too frequently in the tech and legal industries. Join for an unanticipated dose of optimism as we redefine "imposter syndrome" and discuss how you can use this new definition to prevent the spread (masks optional!). Laugh along with the real-life anecdotes as we all build our immunity to imposter syndrome.

Learn more about Meredith Fineman and her book Brag Better that is referenced in the episode:

https://www.meredithfineman.com/brag-better-book.

Other resources from the ABA:

https://www.americanbar.org/news/abanews/publications/youraba/2018/october-2018/tell-yourself-_yet-and-other-tips-for-overcoming-impostor-syndr/

And practical response tips from the Cleveland Clinic:

https://health.clevelandclinic.org/a-psychologist-explains-how-to-deal-with-imposter-syndrome/

