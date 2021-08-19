ARTICLE

There's a reason so many lawyers strive to achieve positions as in-house counsel. In theory, it's a coveted role with more flexibility, no billable hours, and far fewer interactions with a rude opposing counsel. But what's it like in practice? Join us on this episode of The Mother Board where we chat all things "in-house" with Southern Company Gas' Yoon Ettinger, including her likes and gripes for her outside counsel.

