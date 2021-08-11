Deanne Maynard spoke to IAM about U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley stepping down, and whether this and other judge retirements could create an opportunity for the Biden administration to choose their successors.

According to Deanne, judges are eligible to take senior status if they meet certain requirements for their age and years of judicial service, noting that a number of judges all fit this bill.

"Any one of those judges could create another vacancy," Deanne said, though adds, "just because they can doesn't mean they will."

Originally published by IAM

