On June 24, 2021, nonprofit legal partner OneJustice honored MoFo with its Champions of Justice award during its annual "Opening Doors to Justice" event. Held virtually this year, the program is a celebration of the organizations and individuals whose partnership with OneJustice has helped increase access to justice throughout the state of California. MoFo shared this honor with Lawyaw and the Social Justice Collaborative.

MoFo has worked with this statewide organization on a number of important initiatives, including the Justice Bus Project® and the Bay Area Rural Justice Collaborative program, which bring much-needed legal services to underserved areas of California; the IMPACT LA clinic, a collaborative effort that provides additional legal services to domestic violence survivors in Greater Los Angeles; and the Inland Empire small business clinic. MoFo also has partnered with OneJustice to coordinate disaster legal services in California to help those adversely impacted by natural disasters, including multiple, devastating wildfires.

During the event, MoFo partners Crystal Kaldjob, David Ephraim, and Stephanie Sharron spoke about the Black Venture Accelerator, launched by the firm earlier this year. The program was established to empower Black founders and Black-owned businesses by providing pro bono legal services tailored to each company's needs, mentoring, and other opportunities to support their growth.

For over 40 years, OneJustice has been committed to building a network of social justice champions, comprised of law schools and students, bar associations, the private sector, and legal services nonprofits, to reach more Californians with much-needed free legal services.

Learn more about our partnership with OneJustice in the video below:

self

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved