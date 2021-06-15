There's a lot of effort that goes into planning and coordinating a North Carolina Bar Association Annual Meeting.

Attorney Will Oden chairs the NCBA's Annual Meeting Committee responsible for planning the Association's upcoming 123rd Annual Meeting with aid from NCBA staff.

Despite a digital format again this year, NCBA staff and the Annual Meeting Committee created an agenda that closely mirrors past in-person Annual Meetings.

"We know that technology can't fully replicate the effect of face-to-face interactions, and people miss that opportunity to meet in-person, but the NCBA staff has led us in creating a very dynamic program for this year's Annual Meeting," Will Oden stated. "We've worked hard to prepare a program that's both energizing and engaging, and can be enjoyed from your home or office or wherever you may be. We hope that you'll join us. We also hope that next year's Annual Meeting can be held in-person."

The agenda includes many of the traditional events, such as an orientation session for new bar leaders, a welcome reception, and the awards and recognitions show. Attendees can also look forward to the first State of the Judiciary address from Chief Justice Paul Newby and an hour-long CLE program, "Mind the (Justice) Gap: Addressing North Carolina's Unmet Legal Needs." You can view the full agenda here.

The 123rd Annual Meeting will be held on June 17 and June 18. It's free for NCBA members to attend. Registration is required.

