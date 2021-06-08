Taft Chicago attorneys Barton O'Brien, Daniel Saeedi, Jill Cole, and Elizabeth Babbitt contributed chapters to the Illinois Institute of Continuing Legal Education (IICLE) publication Chancery and Special Remedies 2021 Edition. The book is a practical resource for attorneys dealing with courts of equity.

O'Brien contributed Chapter 3, "Specific Performance"

Saeedi wrote Chapter 5, "Interpleader"

Cole co-authored Chapter 9, "Guardians and Receivers"

Babbitt drafted Chapter 11, "Restrictive Covenants, Trade Secrets, and Fiduciary Duties: The Foundation to Safeguard Competitive Business Advantage"

For more information or to view the publication, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.