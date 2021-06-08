United States:
Taft Chicago Attorneys Contribute Chapters To IICLE Publication
08 June 2021
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
Taft Chicago attorneys Barton O'Brien, Daniel Saeedi, Jill
Cole, and Elizabeth Babbitt contributed chapters to the Illinois
Institute of Continuing Legal Education (IICLE)
publication Chancery and Special Remedies 2021
Edition. The book is a practical resource for attorneys
dealing with courts of equity.
- O'Brien contributed Chapter 3, "Specific
Performance"
- Saeedi wrote Chapter 5, "Interpleader"
- Cole co-authored Chapter 9, "Guardians and
Receivers"
- Babbitt drafted Chapter 11, "Restrictive Covenants, Trade
Secrets, and Fiduciary Duties: The Foundation to Safeguard
Competitive Business Advantage"
For more information or to view the publication, click here.
