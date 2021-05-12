Carrie Cohen was featured in American Lawyer's coverage of the When There Are Nine Scholarship Project, a scholarship program honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that will provide financial and mentoring support to female law students, created by a group of women who all served as assistant U.S. attorneys in the Southern District of New York.

"I was surprised at how [Justice Ginsburg's death] affected me – how upset I was by it, on a deeper level than I would have expected," said Carrie, a member of the group of women lawyers behind the project. "I think others felt the same way. We were sharing how much Justice Ginsburg's work, as a pioneering women's rights lawyer, as a trailblazer, and her work on the court, meant to all of us growing up as attorneys."

Read the full article (subscription required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved