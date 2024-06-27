ARTICLE
27 June 2024

Now Available! Announcing The Vaccine Patent Litigation And Vaccine Patent PTAB Trackers

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore
As Big Molecule Watch continues to push past the bounds of biosimilars and into biologics, we are proud to announce the publication of two additional trackers concerning vaccines...
United States Intellectual Property
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As Big Molecule Watch continues to push past the bounds of biosimilars and into biologics, we are proud to announce the publication of two additional trackers concerning vaccines: the Vaccine Patent Litigation tracker and the Vaccine Patent PTAB tracker. These resources are dedicated to detailing the ever-changing landscape of patent infringement and patent challenges in the vaccine industry.

For more information on the Vaccine Patent Litigation tracker, please click this link.

For more information on the Vaccine Patent PTAB tracker, please click this link.

The post Now Available! Announcing the Vaccine Patent Litigation and Vaccine Patent PTAB Trackers appeared first on Big Molecule Watch.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Goodwin Procter LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More