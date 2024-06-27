As Big Molecule Watch continues to push past the bounds of biosimilars and into biologics, we are proud to announce the publication of two additional trackers concerning vaccines: the Vaccine Patent Litigation tracker and the Vaccine Patent PTAB tracker. These resources are dedicated to detailing the ever-changing landscape of patent infringement and patent challenges in the vaccine industry.

For more information on the Vaccine Patent Litigation tracker, please click this link.

For more information on the Vaccine Patent PTAB tracker, please click this link.

The post Now Available! Announcing the Vaccine Patent Litigation and Vaccine Patent PTAB Trackers appeared first on Big Molecule Watch.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.