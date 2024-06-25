Patents Issued The Week Of June 17-21

Patent Protection & Registration

Patents grant property rights on new and useful inventions, allowing the patent holder to prevent others from using, making, or selling that invention without permission for a limited time. U.S. patents are permitted by the U.S. Constitution and are designed to promote scientific progress and invention. By allowing inventors to profit from licensing or selling their patent rights, inventors can recoup their research and development costs and benefit financially from their inventing efforts. There are three main types of patents utility, plant, and design. Utility and plant patents can last up to 20 years, while design patents can last up to 15 years. When a patent expires, the patented material enters the public domain, making it free to use by anyone without a license. U.S. patents are issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

​U.S. Patent No. 12,012,691 entitled "Method and Composition for Increasing the Electrical and Thermal Conductivity of a Textile Article and Textile Article Thus Obtained" issued June 18, 2024 to Directa Plus S.p.A. of Lomazzo, Italy. Invented by Laura Giorgio Rizzi and Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo of Como, Italy. Abstract: Method and composition for increasing the electrical and thermal conductivity of a textile article comprising the application of a composition comprising graphene and an inorganic pigment, so as to form a layer that consists of a thermal circuit for optimal management of heat and an electrical circuit for dissipation of the static electricity accumulated on the textile article.

U.S. Patent No. D1,031,881 entitled "Squat Rack" issued June 18, 2024 to MoveStrong Functional Fitness Equipment, LLC of Charleston, South Carolina. Invented by Jared Kuka also of Charleston, South Carolina. Claims: What is claimed is the ornamental design for a squat rack, as shown and described.

