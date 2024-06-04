Meet Meaghan Luster: Patent Litigation Associate At Wolf Greenfield (Podcast)

self

Meaghan Luster focuses her practice at Wolf Greenfield on patent litigation. Meaghan's experience includes conducting pre-suit diligence, fact and expert discovery, claim construction, and motion practice in US district courts and the US International Trade Commission (ITC). Prior to joining Wolf Greenfield, Meaghan served as a judicial law clerk for Judge George O'Toole, Jr. of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

In this edition of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Meaghan Luster discusses her first year working in patent litigation.

00:49 - Highlights from Meaghan's first year at Wolf Greenfield

01:26 - The most rewarding and challenging aspects of patent litigation

02:18 - The advantages of working every day with top clients and new areas of technology and law

02:49 - Meaghan's work spans a range of technologies from pharmaceuticals to medical devices to software

03:25 - Communicating with jury members that are often not technical people

05:18 - How time as a judicial law clerk prepared Meaghan for her current practice

06:19 - Meaghan's involvement in diversity and inclusion initiatives

07:27 - How Wolf Greenfield's commitment to diversity and inclusion is unique

