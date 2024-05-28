ARTICLE
28 May 2024

Federal Circuit Overrules Rosen-Durling Test For Design Patent Obviousness

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore
On May 21, 2024, the en banc Federal Circuit overruled the Rosen-Durling test for design patent obviousness, holding that Supreme Court law dictates "a more flexible approach … for determining non-obviousness. LKQ v. GM, --- F.4th --- (Fed. Cir. May 21, 2024).
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of John C. Evans
Photo of Vishal Khatri
Photo of Jesse T. Wynn
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 21, 2024, the en banc Federal Circuit overruled the Rosen-Durling test for design patent obviousness, holding that Supreme Court law dictates "a more flexible approach ... for determining non-obviousness. LKQ v. GM, --- F.4th --- (Fed. Cir. May 21, 2024). This decision should afford design patent challengers more creativity in framing obviousness theories, yet the decision also cautions that creativity is not always persuasive and reiterates the bar against impermissible hindsight.

The old Rosen-Durling test required: (i) a primary reference that is "basically the same" as the challenged design; and (ii) secondary references that are "so related to the primary reference that features in one would suggest application of those features to the other." The court held that Rosen-During was "too rigid" in light of Graham v. John Deere, KSR v. Teleflex, and other Supreme Court precedents.

The court largely adopted the Supreme Court's broader Graham factors for utility patent obviousness: scope and content of the prior art, differences between the prior art and the challenged claim, level of ordinary skill, and secondary considerations. Nonetheless, the court cautioned that a patent challenger "will likely need to do more" to prove obviousness when its prior art references have disparate visual appearances. And the court also stressed that obviousness cannot be shown by hindsight, but requires proof that, at the time the design was invented, an ordinary designer would have been motivated to combine or modify the prior art to achieve the claimed design.

In sum: Design patent challengers now have more flexibility to frame their obviousness theories under LKQ. Nevertheless, they must still develop visually persuasive reasons for why a designer of ordinary skill would combine or modify prior art to achieve the challenged design, without the use of impermissible hindsight.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John C. Evans
John C. Evans
Photo of Vishal Khatri
Vishal Khatri
Photo of Jesse T. Wynn
Jesse T. Wynn
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
28 May 2024

Federal Circuit Overrules Rosen-Durling Test For Design Patent Obviousness

United States Intellectual Property

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More