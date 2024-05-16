ARTICLE
16 May 2024

Patenting Antibody Pharmaceuticals At The EPO (Video)

JA
J A Kemp LLP
Contributor
J A Kemp LLP logo
J A Kemp is one of the largest UK and European patent and trade mark attorney firms, with offices in London, Oxford, Cambridge, Paris and Munich.  The firm works for a huge variety of clients, from startups, spinouts and SMEs through to some of the largest corporate clients and most prestigious academic institutions in the world.
Explore
The European Patent Office (EPO) applies the same basic patentability criteria to antibodies as to other inventions. However, the high volume of applications in this area means that examiners...
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Vicki Allen
Photo of Marc Wilkinson
Photo of Graham Lewis
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Broadcast date: 2 May 2024 — Speakers: Vicki Allen, Marc Wilkinson, Graham Lewis

The European Patent Office (EPO) applies the same basic patentability criteria to antibodies as to other inventions. However, the high volume of applications in this area means that examiners have developed standardised approaches to assessing "antibody-specific" issues and these have been formalised in a dedicated section of the EPO's Guidelines for Examination. This webinar will explore the general approach taken by the EPO in relation to antibody claims, including what can and cannot be patented, considerations in relation to inventive step, clarity and sufficiency of disclosure. The webinar will also review recent case law from the EPO's Boards of Appeal relating to antibody inventions.

Topics covered include:

  • What can be patented, including for new and known targets
  • The framework for assessing inventive step, including the problem and solution approach and the data required to support inventive step
  • Claim formats, including defining an antibody structurally or functionally and highlighting recent changes to the EPO's Guidelines for Examination
  • Portfolio building
  • Recent decisions from the Technical Boards of Appeal relating to different types of antibody claims
  • Conclusions/trends from the case law

1465362a.jpg

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Vicki Allen
Vicki Allen
Photo of Marc Wilkinson
Marc Wilkinson
Photo of Graham Lewis
Graham Lewis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
16 May 2024

Patenting Antibody Pharmaceuticals At The EPO (Video)

United States Intellectual Property
Contributor
J A Kemp LLP logo
J A Kemp is one of the largest UK and European patent and trade mark attorney firms, with offices in London, Oxford, Cambridge, Paris and Munich.  The firm works for a huge variety of clients, from startups, spinouts and SMEs through to some of the largest corporate clients and most prestigious academic institutions in the world.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More