Atlantic IP Pegs Four Defendants Again

Eireog Innovations Limited, an Atlantic Services IP Limited plaintiff, has filed its first cases over the portfolio of about a dozen patents that it received from NXP last November. The defendants are Cisco ( 2:24-cv-00224), Fortinet ( 2:24-cv-00225), IBM ( 2:24-cv-00226), and Palo Alto Networks ( 2:24-cv-00227), each accused of infringing the same four patents over the provision of products, ranging from blade servers to firewalls, that incorporate certain AMD- and/or Intel-based CPUs. This set of defendants is familiar to Atlantic IP.

The early November 2023 assignment of the patents now in suit (8,117,399; 8,504,777; 9,436,626; 9,442,870), as part of an 11-patent transfer, was recorded this past December. Eireog Innovations was formed in Ireland as part of the broad monetization efforts of Atlantic IP, a Dublin-based monetization firm, which has launched more than two dozen litigation campaigns in the US, typically over former operating company patents and with the backing of "investor" Magnetar Capital, a hedge fund reporting more than $13B of assets under management.

As suggested, Eireog is not the first Atlantic IP plaintiff to sue these defendants. Cisco, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks were sued by Lionra Technologies Limited last year, over former L3Harris patents. Then, in December 2023, Croga Innovations Limited opened up a litigation campaign over other L3Harris patents by suing IBM, hitting Cisco in February 2024 and Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks in March.

At least one of Atlantic IP's plaintiffs has proceeded with backing from prominent US litigation funder Longford Capital. The relationship between Arigna Technology Limited, one such plaintiff, and Longford has generated a high-profile dispute in federal district court. For details, see "BMW Tries to Enter the Arigna-Susman-Longford 'Tripartite' Fray" (March 2024). For detailed coverage of those behind Atlantic IP, in the context of a curious shift of patent assets from prior plaintiffs to a more recently formed entity associated with the firm, see "Atlantic IP Moves Over 200 Patents to a New Home" (March 2024).

The new Eireog suits have been assigned to Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap. 4/3, Eastern District of Texas.

