The IPO Law Journal recently published a paper titled "Patent Marking Regarding Software Medical Devices." The paper discusses an overview of patent marking-related case law and its application regarding software and medical devices. Partner Ryan Phelan serves as the Software Medical Device Subcommittee chair and led the subcommittee in preparing and publishing the paper. His co-authors include Christopher George of Hanley, Flight & Zimmerman LLC, Christopher Karlen of Medtronic PLC, Mal Kind of Fenwick & West LLP, Dominik Franz of Plasseraud IP, and Nikesh Patel of AA Thorton IP LLP. The paper details marking issues for different types of medical devices and related software platforms within the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.



Originally Published by IPO Law Journal

