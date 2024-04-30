The IPO Law Journal recently published a paper titled
"Patent Marking Regarding Software Medical Devices." The
paper discusses an overview of patent marking-related case law and
its application regarding software and medical devices. Partner Ryan Phelan serves as the Software Medical
Device Subcommittee chair and led the subcommittee in preparing and
publishing the paper. His co-authors include Christopher George of
Hanley, Flight & Zimmerman LLC, Christopher Karlen of Medtronic
PLC, Mal Kind of Fenwick & West LLP, Dominik Franz of
Plasseraud IP, and Nikesh Patel of AA Thorton IP LLP. The paper
details marking issues for different types of medical devices and
related software platforms within the United States, the United
Kingdom, France, and Germany.
To read "Patent Marking Regarding Software Medical Devices" in its entirety or to discuss this topic further please visit the IPO website or reach out to Ryan Phelan or Marshall Gerstein.
Originally Published by IPO Law Journal
