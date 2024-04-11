Emerging technologies continue to reshape industries and societies, introducing unprecedented advancements that are changing the way we work and live. At the same time, some of those groundbreaking technologies, such as generative artificial intelligence (AI), are presenting new challenges to traditional intellectual property (IP) frameworks.

Click here to read the full article, published by World Intellectual Property Review March 6, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.