After waiting with bated breath for more than a week since posting spicy Part 1 and Part 2 of our three-part series on recent U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("PTO") Patent Term Extension ("PTE") decisions under 35 U.S.C. § 156 for certain FDA-regulated products, we know what you were thinking . . . . Men in Black from the PTO's PTE branch might have gotten to us. Not yet! (Though we keep looking over our shoulder.)

Part 1 focused on both the PTO's historical and current (180-degree and unsupported change in position) on multiple PTEs. Part 2 ("Part Deux") investigated the PTO's position and recent decisions on PTE applications for patents covering products approved—and then withdrawn years later—under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act's Accelerated Approval provisions (and otherwise). Today, we move on to Part 3 concerning a group of PTO decisions that left us floored! And we even throw in Part 3½ in homage to the 1992 comedy "The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear" starring Leslie Nielson as bumbling Police Lt. Frank Drebin of Police Squad (who also starred in the 1980 movie "Airplane!" referenced in Part 1 of our series, and who made the "Hapsburg" quip in Part 2 of this series).

Part 3: Who's Buried in Grant's Tomb?

This blogger's 11th grade math teacher, Mr. Neilitz, used to tell a riddle that he associated with an easy-to-answer math problem: "Who's buried in Grant's Tomb?" The answer he was looking for was simply "Grant" (and not a numerical figure), although the full correct answer would be Ulysses S. Grant and his widow Julia Dent Grant. (And, in truth, the Grants are not really "buried," they're "entombed" above ground in matching sarcophagi.) The point here for our purposes, however, is that "Grant" includes both Ulysses S. Grant and his widow Julia Dent Grant. Do you really have to identify both "Grants" to be correct? How, pray tell, does this relate to PTEs you ask?

The PTE statute at 35 U.S.C. § 156(d)(l)(D) requires that a PTE application contain "a brief description of the activities undertaken by the applicant during the applicable regulatory review period with respect to the approved product and the significant dates applicable to such activities" In addition, 35 U.S.C. § 156(d)(2)(B)(i) specifies the PTO must "determine if the applicant acted with due diligence during the applicable regulatory review period." The lack of due diligence by the applicant during the regulatory review period may be taken into account in calculating the PTE period.

Given these statutory requirements, the PTO has held that in order to be PTE-eligible, the patent owner or its agent must have undertaken the activities that led to the regulatory approval. If a patent owner has not been involved in the regulatory process—directly or indirectly—then that patent owner has not lost any patent life. After all, it never invested the time and resources necessary to obtain approval for commercial marketing or use. That was the case in the PTO's April 3, 1995 decision denying a PTE as to U.S. Patent No. 4,631,286, where the PTO considered "whether Hoechst-Roussel is eligible to file an application for [PTE] based on a regulatory review conducted by its competitor, the marketing applicant Warner-Lambert, wherein Hoechst-Roussel was not associated with the regulatory review that led to FDA approval for commercial marketing of the approved product." The PTO said no: "the application does not set forth any activities undertaken by the 'applicant' — the patent owner or its agent, as required by the statute. . . ." (see also Hoechst-Roussel Pharms., Inc. v. Lehman, No. 95-650-A (E.D. Va. Oct. 27, 1995); aff'd, 109 F.3d 756, 759, 42 U.S.P.Q.2d 1220, 1223 (Fed. Cir. 1997).

Section 2752 of the PTO's Manual of Patent Examining Procedure further clarifies 35 U.S.C. § 156(d) (and the PTO's PTE regulations at 21 C.F.R. § 1.740), stating that:

If the applicant for patent term extension was not the marketing applicant before the regulatory agency, then there must be an agency relationship between the patent owner and the marketing applicant during the regulatory review period. To show that such an applicant is authorized to rely upon the activities of the marketing applicant before the Food and Drug Administration or the Department of Agriculture, it is advisable for the applicant for patent term extension to obtain a letter from the marketing applicant specifically authorizing such reliance. [(Emphasis in original)]

This brings us to a spate of recent letters from the PTO to PTE applicants we've seen titled "REQUIREMENT FOR INFORMATION PURSUANT TO 37 C.F.R. 1.750". They all as for the same type of information:

U.S. Patent No. 10,544,220 (October 24, 2023)

Pursuant to 37 C.F.R. 1.750, applicant is required to submit the following to the USPTO: Evidence that Genmab A/S is expressly authorized to rely upon the regulatory review activities by Genmab US, Inc., the marketing applicant before the Food and Drug Administration to support the application for patent term extension of U.S. 10,544,220 (the '220 patent). . . . The PTE application paragraph (C) on page 4 indicates that EPKINLY® (epcoritamab-bysp) received approval for commercial marketing or use on May 19, 2023. According to the PTE application, however, the "Marking Applicant for EPKINL Y® ( epcoritamab-bysp) is Genmab US, Inc., Exhibit 3. Genmab A/Sis thus relying upon the premarket activities ofGenmab US, Inc., PTE application paragraph A (page 4), to support application for patent term extension. The Office now requires Genmab A/S to provide evidence, as set forth above, of its eligibility to apply for extension of the term of the '220 patent under 35 U.S.C. § 156. Namely, Genmab A/S must demonstrate its agency relationship with the BLA holder (Genmab US, Inc.) as it relates to the approved product and provide evidence of its express authorization to rely upon the regulatory activities by Genmab US, Inc.

U.S. Patent No. 10,968,453 (November 29, 2023)

Pursuant to 37 C.F.R. § 1.750, applicant is required to submit the following to the USPTO: Evidence that Biogen MA Inc. is expressly authorized to rely upon the regulatory review activities by Biogen, Inc., the marketing applicant before the Food and Drug Administration to support the application for patent term extension of U.S. 10,968,453 (the' 453 patent). . . . The PTE application paragraph (3) on page 5 indicates that QALSODY® (tofersen) received approval for commercial marketing or use on April 25, 2023. According to the PTE application, however, the "Marking Applicant for QALSODY® (tofersen) is Biogen, Inc., Appendix D. Biogen MA Inc. is thus relying upon the premarket activities of Biogen, Inc. to support application for patent term extension. The Office now requires Biogen MA Inc. to provide evidence, as set forth above, of its eligibility to apply for extension of the term of the '453 patent under 35 U.S.C. § 156. Namely, Biogen MA Inc. must demonstrate its agency relationship with the NDA holder (Biogen, Inc.) as it relates to the approved product and provide evidence of its express authorization to rely upon the regulatory activities by Biogen, Inc.

U.S. Patent No. 6,929,639 (December 6, 2023)

[Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. (BSSI)] is required to provide evidence of authorization for its reliance on marketing applicant Boston Scientific Corporation's activities before the FDA. . . . The last sentence of the paragraph bridging pages 1-2 of the PTE application states, "BSSI is a whollyowned subsidiary of Boston Scientific Corporation." Even if BSSI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boston Scientific Corporation as stated, it is not clear on the record of this PTE application that BSSI is entitled to rely on the activities of Boston Scientific Corporation before the FDA in connection with the filing of the PTE application for U.S. Patent No. 6,929,639. PTE applicant BSSI is required, pursuant to 3 7 CFR 1. 7 5 0, to establish on the record of this PTE application that it is entitled to rely on marketing applicant Boston Scientific Corporation's activities before the FDA. An authorization letter from an appropriate representative of Boston Scientific Corporation would satisfy this Requirement for Information.

U.S. Patent No. 7,553,941 (November 28, 2023)

Pursuant to 37 C.F.R. § 1.750, applicant is required to submit the following to the Office: Evidence that Opko Biologics Ltd. is expressly authorized to rely upon the regulatory review activities by Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals (Pfizer), the marketing applicant before the Food and Drug Administration to support the application for patent term extension of U.S. Patent No. 7,553,941. . . . The PTE application states "[u]nder the terms of the AMENDED AND RESTATED DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION LICENSE AGREEMENT between Pfizer Inc. and OPKO Ireland Ltd. (effective May 12, 2020), Patent Term Extension Applicant OPKO Biologics Ltd., through OPKO Ireland Ltd., exclusively licensed U.S. Patent No. 7,553,941 to Pfizer Inc. for purposes of obtaining marketing authorization for NGENLA" (Somatrogonghla). Accordingly, OPKO Biologics Ltd. is authorized to rely upon the activities of Pfizer Inc. for the purposes of this application for patent term extension of U.S. Patent No. 7,553,941." PTE Application at 5. However, an exclusive license is not an authorization to rely on the activities of the marketing applicant for a PTE application. Because Opko is relying on the premarket activities of Pfizer to support the application for patent term extension, the USPTO is requiring Opko to provide evidence, as set forth above, of its eligibility to apply for extension of the term of U.S. 7,553,941 under 35 U.S.C. § 156. In particular, Opko must demonstrate its agency relationship with the BLA holder (Pfizer) as it relates to the approved product and its receipt of express authorization to rely upon Pfizer's regulatory activities.

Although there are several more examples, we'll stop here (or here, actually). But we hope you get our drift: the answer is "Grant; yes, both of them; isn't that obvious?!"

Why is it necessary for the PTO to ask someone to confirm the obvious—to "triple stamp a double stamp!", as Harry from "Dumb and Dumber" might say? After all, if the registered practitioner submits a PTE application on behalf and alleges reliance on the a PTE regulatory review period of another and there is no conflicting PTE filed and the marketing applicant has not objected, then why can't the PTO rely on the statements made under the practitioner's ethical duty pursuant to 37 C.F.R. § 11.18(b). That regulation is pretty clear. It states, in part:

(b) By presenting to the Office or hearing officer in a disciplinary proceeding (whether by signing, filing, submitting, or later advocating) any paper, the party presenting such paper, whether a practitioner or non-practitioner, is certifying that— (1) All statements made therein of the party's own knowledge are true, all statements made therein on information and belief are believed to be true, and all statements made therein are made with the knowledge that whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the Office, knowingly and willfully falsifies, conceals, or covers up by any trick, scheme, or device a material fact, or knowingly and willfully makes any false, fictitious, or fraudulent statements or representations, or knowingly and willfully makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry, shall be subject to the penalties set forth under 18 U.S.C. 1001 and any other applicable criminal statute, and violations of the provisions of this section may jeopardize the probative value of the paper. . . .

Of course, PTE applicants respond to the PTO's information requests, but it takes time and money to do so. And the PTO is not alone in putting form over function; FDA is increasingly doing so as well! Take, for example, a recent instance this blogger faced when submitting generic drug Controlled Correspondence to FDA on behalf of a prospective generic drug applicant. The Letter of Authorization that needed to be submitted was on company letterhead identifying "COMPANY NAME, INC.", and the signature block identified the signatory as coming from "COMPANY NAME USA, INC." That Controlled Correspondence—actually, five of them, because a separate Control needs to be submitted for each approved strength—was bounced and needed to be resubmitted, resulting in a waste of time snd resources.

That segues us nicely into a bonus piece . . .

Part 3½: Seriously?

On April 29, 2022, FDA approved Tap Pharmaceuticals, AG's ("Tap's") NDA 215809 for EMERZA (levothyroxine sodium) Oral Solution. A PTE application (Docket No. FDA-2023-E-2391) was subsequently submitted to the PTO seeking an extension of U.S. Patent No. 9,345,772.

On November 4, 2022, the PTO sent a REQUIREMENT FOR INFORMATION PURSUANT TO 37 CFR 1.750 stating, among other things, the following:

There is a discrepancy in the patent term extension (PTE) application regarding the name of the approved product. The FDA approval letter attached to the PTE application as Exhibit A indicates that the approved product of NDA 215809, referenced in the PTE application, is ERMEZA® (levothyroxine sodium). Thus, our letter to the FDA dated the same day as this Requirement for Information presumes that the PTE application concerns ERMEZA® (levothyroxine sodium). However, the second full paragraph of the PTE application is as follows: The approved product of NDA 215809 is ERMEZA® (levothyroxine sodium) oral solution (EMERZA® or the Approved Product). EMERZA® was approved for commercial marketing under Section 505(b)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA). (See pages 1 and 35 of the NDA APPROVAL Letter from the FDA, provided as Exhibit A) And the '772 patent contains claims that cover EMERZA®. We note that the paragraph reproduced above includes one reference to "ERMEZA®" and three references to "EMERZA®." It would appear that "ERMEZA®" was intended, because that tradename is associated with NDA 215809. Nevertheless, for the sake of clarity, Tap is required to confirm the tradename of the approved product.

The PTO letter further requests that "Tap is required to provide evidence of authorization for its reliance on marketing applicant Mylan's activities before the FDA," and that "Tap is required to provide support for the submission and approval dates of NDA 215809."

It appears that Tap never responded to the PTO. As such, on August 7, 2023—nearly two months after the response deadline—the PTO sent a letter saying that the PTE application for EMERZA had been withdrawn. Wow! That's pretty draconian for a typo (as well as the other issues noted). And I'll bet you didn't even notice that we used "EMERZA" above twice instead of "ERMEZA"!

***

Well, there you have it folks. We hope that it has been an informative—and hopefully an entertaining—ride. But you may be asking yourself: "Kurt, why invest so much time and effort in calling out all of these PTO actions?" It's a fair question.

First, as folks know, this blogger loves this stuff. Anything Hatch-Waxman is of interest to me, and is something that I believe deserves the light of day. The continued integrity of the Hatch-Waxman Amendments—and FDA and PTO interpretations of it—is something in which I am personally invested.

Second, while I realize there are pressures on PTO (and FDA) to "do something" about drug procing and patent concerns, there's a right way to go about doing that and a wrong way. Unjustified position reversals, new interpretations, elevating form over function, and denying patent term because of a spelling error is probably not the best way to go about change. The controversies and battles they often lead to are expensive—in both private and government time and resources. Those resources might be better used to explore substantive and meaningful changes to the law that—consistent with the intent of Congress in passing the Hatch-Waxman Amendments—"help ensure the intended balance between encouraging innovation in drug development and accelerating the availability to the public of lower cost alternatives to innovator drugs is maintained."

