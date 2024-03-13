To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Jason Murata joins Richard Hsu on the Hsu Untied
podcast to discuss his background in biochemistry and
biotechnology, how he launched his intellectual property litigation
career, and the challenges of making scientific concepts accessible
to a legal audience.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
On February 20, 2024, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (Fourth Circuit) vacated an unprecedented $1 billion judgment against Cox Communications, Inc. (Cox) for copyright infringement...