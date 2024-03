In this podcast, Esther Lim, partner and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Finnegan chats with the Commissioner for Patents of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Vaishali Udupa, about her role and her advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

To listen to the podcast, please click here,

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.