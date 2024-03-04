The USPTO issued inventorship guidance and examples for AI-assisted inventions. The guidance, which went into effect February 13, 2024, makes clear that AI-assisted inventions are not categorically unpatentable. The guidance provides instructions to examiners and stakeholders on how to determine whether the human contribution to an innovation is significant enough to qualify for a patent when AI also contributed. It builds on the existing inventorship framework by providing instructions to examiners and applicants on determining the correct inventor(s) to be named in a patent or patent application for inventions created by humans with the assistance of one or more AI systems. It states that patent protection may be sought for inventions in which a human provided a significant contribution to the invention. A link to the Federal Register where the guidance has published can be found here.

Click here to read our IP Update on the guidance.

