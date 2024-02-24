The deadline for Samsung to respond to the October 2023 complaint that Redstone Logics, LLC filed against it in the Eastern District of Texas has been pushed into early February. In the meantime, Redstone has filed two new cases, one against each of MediaTek (7:24-cv-00029) and NXP Semiconductors (7:24-cv-00028), both in the Western District of Texas. Asserted in each complaint is one of the two patents already in suit, which generally relates to a multicore processor with two set of processor cores where each has its own supply voltage and an independent PLL ("phase-locked loop") clock signal.

With that patent (8,549,339), Redstone targets MediaTek over the provision of "products comprising two or more sets of processors supporting or based on the DynamIQ Shared Unit architecture (e.g., ARMv8.2, ARMv9 ARMv9.2, and successors), including without limitation the "MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ a.k.a. MT6983"; and NXP, over those "comprising two or more sets of processors supporting or based on the ARM big.LITTLE architecture, including without limitation the NXP i.MX 8 Family Application Processors".

Redstone was formed in Texas in November 2022, identifying Jay Chung (of uncertain situation) as its manager. Chung manages two other Texas entities, Cobblestone Wireless, LLC (originally formed in Delaware but converting to a Texas LLC in October 2022) and Sandstone Innovation, LLC (created in Texas on the same day as Redstone). Cobblestone Wireless began litigating four patents from a portfolio received from Empire Technology Development LLC in December 2022, hitting AT&T (AT&T Mobility), Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile), and Verizon (Verizon Wireless) in separate Eastern District of Texas complaints. Sandstone has yet to receive patents, at least according to currently available USPTO assignment records, or file suit.

In April of last year, Cobblestone picked up a second batch of patents, developed at WiLinx (described as a fabless semiconductor company based in Southern California), circling back to add that patent against each of the wireless carriers, asserting all five against Samsung in a June 2023 complaint, and asserting just the fifth against a numerous other defendants. Cobblestone discloses Granite IP, LLC (also converted from Delaware to Texas last October) as its owner. Minjae Kang is identified as the manager and director of Granite IP, while Bedrock IP Co., Ltd. is its parent (also converted out of Delaware, apparently to South Korea).

A C. Jay Chung has worked as a patent litigation associate with Irell & Manella, coauthoring an article with former USPTO Director Andrei Iancu concerning the "real reasons" why the Eastern District of Texas is a popular venue for patent cases, and for Russ August & Kabat, a frequent plaintiff-side law firm. A Minjae Kang has worked for the law firm of Finnegan Henderson Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP, specializing in patent prosecution and litigation, practicing both in district court and before the International Trade Commission (ITC). His current situation is unclear. Kang and Nayoung Kim are identified in state records as directors of Bedrock IP, with Joseph Park identified as its secretary and treasurer.

Currently available USPTO records indicate that Redstone received the '339 patent, together with a second of similar general subject matter, from Empire Technology, which is a subsidiary of Allied Inventors Management, LLC, spun out of Intellectual Ventures LLC to manage an accompanying large portfolio. The transfer is dated in December 2022 assignment. Redstone received the other patent asserted against Samsung (9,253,925) in August 2023 from an L3Harris subsidiary dated on the day of recordation. That assignment also included a second patent (generally related to power amplification).

Russ August & Kabat represents Redstone; the cases have yet to be assigned to a judge. 1/26, Western District of Texas.

