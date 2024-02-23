ARTICLE

Scott McKeown is a shareholder in Wolf Greenfield's Post-Grant Proceedings Practice. Based in the firm's Washington, DC office, Scott focuses his practice on high-stakes matters before the US Patent Trial & Appeal Board, Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and related patent litigation matters. Recognized as one of the top PTAB trial attorneys in the US, Scott is also a frequent speaker and author on various intellectual property topics and his award-winning blog can be followed at PatentsPostGrant.com.

In this edition of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Scott offers his insight on some of the biggest PTAB developments over the past year and things to watch for in 2024. Here are the highlights.

01:07 - Scott gives an overview of 2023 PTAB changes and explains how they have changed the practice

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.