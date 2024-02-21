Visit the PTAB Litigation Blog
In Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. v. Personal Genomics Taiwan, Inc., the Federal Circuit recently affirmed two PTAB decisions in IPRs filed by Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PacBio) that challenged a Personal Genomics Taiwan (PGT) patent, U.S. Patent No. 7,767,441, directed to a device for determining the identity of biomolecules. The court agreed both with the PTAB's claim construction and its application of that construction to the prior art raised in the IPRs.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.