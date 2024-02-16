United States:
Prosecution Pointer 410
16 February 2024
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Use Patent Assignment Search to search the database of all
recorded Patent Assignment information from 1980 to the present
(Patent Assignments recorded prior to 1980 are maintained at the
National Archives and Records Administration). You may email
questions about searching patent assignments to
AssignmentSearch@uspto.gov. A link can also be found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Insuring Against An IP Disaster
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
Insurance is part of our daily lives. Health insurance reimburses us if we get sick, life insurance safeguards loved ones if we pass away, and auto insurance reimburses...
Key Patent Developments Of 2023
Smith Anderson
In a noteworthy year for patent law, the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued several decisions that will shape the patent landscape and the Federal Rules...