POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Year In Review: Top Legal Developments Of 2023 Goodwin Procter LLP As we settle into 2024, we reflect on the significant legal developments of 2023 that hold potential impact on the biologics and biosimilars market.

Insuring Against An IP Disaster Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. Insurance is part of our daily lives. Health insurance reimburses us if we get sick, life insurance safeguards loved ones if we pass away, and auto insurance reimburses...

Words Matter: 'Said' Or 'The' In Claim Refers Back To Initial Phrase, Even If Multiple Elements Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP In Infernal Technology, LLC v. Activision Blizzard Inc., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reaffirmed the long-standing principle that in grammatical terms...

100% AI-Generated Works Cannot Receive Copyright Protection (But Works Created Jointly By Humans And AI May Be Copyrightable) Steptoe LLP A Federal Court ruled that works that are entirely created by artificial intelligence ("AI") systems cannot receive a copyright under United States law.

2023 Year-End Review: Key Trade Secret Developments Smith Anderson A trade secret is any information used in one's business that derives independent economic value from not being generally known.