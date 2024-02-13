USPTO News

Notices, Guidance, and Requests

Final Rules

  • There are no new final rules.

Interim Rules

  • There are no new interim rules.

Proposed Rules

  • There are no new proposed rules.

Proposed Legislation

  • On January 12, 2024, Senator Peter Welch of Vermont and Representative Jodey C. Arrington of Texas introduced bills in the Senate and House of Representatives to address patent thickets.
  • On January 10, 2024, Senator Thomas Tillis introduced a bill "[t]o require the Comptroller General of the United States to submit a report on the disclosure process for intellectual property created under a Federal grant, and for other purposes."

