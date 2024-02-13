ARTICLE

United States: IPR And PGR Statistics For Final Written Decisions Issued In November And December 2023

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In November, the PTAB cancelled 550 (71.34%) instituted claims across 47 IPR and PGR Final Written Decisions, including decisions issued following remand from the Federal Circuit. After review, 201 (26.07%) instituted claims survived, and patent owners conceded 20 (2.59%) instituted claims through motions to amend or disclaimer. For comparison, the cumulative average cancellation rate of instituted claims in IPR, CBM, and PGR Final Written Decisions is about 73%.

On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 26 (55.32%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 9 (19.15%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 12 (25.53%) decisions. A mixed outcome occurs where at least one instituted or substitute claim remains patentable, and at least one is cancelled, in a Final Written Decision.

In December, the PTAB cancelled 581 (88.03%) instituted claims across 42 IPR and PGR Final Written Decisions. In those decisions, 79 (11.97%) instituted claims survived, and patent owners did not concede any instituted claims through motions to amend or disclaimer.

On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 30 (71.43%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 4 (9.52%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 8 (19.05%) decisions.

Through December 31, 2023, the PTAB has cumulatively granted 623 (15.67%) proposed substitute claims in motions to amend while denying 3,354 (84.33%) proposed substitute claims in IPRs.

>

The overall cumulative instituted claim survival rate in IPRs, CBMs, and PGRs through December 31, 2023, broken down by technology center, is as follows:

The cumulative number of Final Written Decisions through December 31, 2023, separated by technology center, is as follows:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.