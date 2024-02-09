On January 31, 2024, Marshall Gerstein Partner Matt Carey was featured on an episode of AccelPro's podcast series discussing Artificial Intelligence and copyright protection – particularly as it relates to works of art created by AI, as well as guidance from the Copyright Office and the recent Thaler decision. The conversation grows from there, to the intersection of AI and US patent law, the recent Executive Order on AI, and even Matt's own role as hiring partner at Marshall Gerstein.

Listen to the podcast here.

