On December 21, 2023, The United States Patent and Trademark Office launched a new program called the "Pre-Prosecution Pilot" to assist first-time inventors. This program aims to help these inventors to assess the strength of their invention and avoid common mistakes in the application process. While the program does not provide an official ruling on patentability, it can offer valuable guidance to speed up the review process. Applications for the pilot program are open until January 31, 2024, with the first training scheduled for February 27 and 28, 2024. The training will cover patent application basics, public search tools, legal counsel options, and other resources for first-time filers.

If you are a first-time inventor grappling with uncertainties about the patentability of your invention or if you are keen to gain insights into how examiners carry out patentability searches, then this program could be an ideal opportunity for you. Apply here to take part in this valuable program.

