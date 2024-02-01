United States:
Prosecution Pointer 408
01 February 2024
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Use Patent Assignment Search to search the database of all
recorded Patent Assignment information from 1980 to the present
(Patent Assignments recorded prior to 1980 are maintained at the
National Archives and Records Administration). You may email
questions about searching patent assignments to
AssignmentSearch@uspto.gov. A link can also be found here.
