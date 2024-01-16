Global law firm Goodwin today announced the release of the 2023-2024 annual update to its definitive biosimilars treatise Guide to Biosimilars Litigation and Regulation in the U.S. The Guide, first launched in 2019, is the industry's first and leading compendium of the laws and regulations governing biosimilars in the U.S., and is authored by a multidisciplinary team of experts drawn from Goodwin's Intellectual Property, Life Sciences, FDA, Antitrust + Competition, and Appellate Litigation practices. It is published by Thomson Reuters.

"The expected second-wave of BPCIA litigation is upon us, with cases now pending on natalizumab, aflibercept, and eculizumab biosimilars, among others," said Alexandra Valenti, Goodwin partner and senior editor of the Guide. "At the same time, the market is maturing, with nearly 50 biosimilars now on the market in the U.S., including new interchangeable products. This edition of the Guide provides a great resource for practitioners and non-lawyers alike as the industry gears up for the next phase of biosimilar litigation and market competition."

The Guide takes a deep dive into each section of the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) and examines how the provisions of the statute and related regulations work in practice — at the FDA, in the courtroom, and before the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. The Guide also provides an overview of the latest legal and regulatory issues unique to biosimilar products.

The publication continues to serve as a leading resource for those seeking guidance on topics such as:

The "patent dance" pre-litigation mechanism for exchanging patent information and contentions

Issues of patent infringement, validity, and enforceability, and how they have been litigated in the biosimilars context

Antitrust claims regarding tactics used to allegedly halt or delay biosimilar competition

Potential product liability issues related to biosimilar products

Regulations and frequently-evolving FDA guidance applicable to applications to market biosimilar products

