As 2024 begins and intellectual property (IP) strategies are being developed for the new year, it is a good time to reflect on what IP issues were prominent in 2023. According to many readers, hot IP topics included patent litigation strategies, artificial intelligence (AI), and pharmaceutical-related patent applications.
- An Overview of Shotgun Pleadings in the Federal Courts- This article explores types of shotgun pleadings identified by courts and outlines potential responses to a shotgun pleading.
- Lensa: Are AI Art Generators Copyright Infringers?- The ability of an AI tool, such as Lensa, to create near-replicas of other artists' works leads to the question of whether AI-generated art can be considered derivative of other artworks. This article explores the answer to this question.
- Supreme Court Unanimously Affirms Amgen Repatha® Antibody Patents Invalid for Lack of Enablement– In their May 2023 decision in Amgen v. Sanofi, the U.S. Supreme Court held claims of patents, directed to a genus of potentially millions of antibodies, to be invalid because the patents failed to sufficiently enable one skilled in the art to make and use the full scope of the claimed inventions as required by 35 U.S.C. §112(a). This article explains the decision and its possible effect going forward.
- Why Pharma Companies Should File Patents Later In The R&D Process– This article discusses clinical trial related patent applications and best practices for maximizing patent term while minimizing risk of invalidation by public use.
- Federal Circuit Resolves District Court Split, Holds Foreign Defendant Cannot Defeat Rule 4(k)(2) Personal Jurisdiction by Unilateral Post-suit Consent to Jurisdiction in Alternative Forum– This article provides provide additional context regarding the Federal Circuit's January 2023 decision in In re Stingray IP Solutions, LLC.
