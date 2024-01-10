United States:
Prosecution Pointer 405
10 January 2024
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In the USPTO's Patent Center, specifications, claims,
abstracts and drawings are the only application parts that can be
submitted in .docx.
