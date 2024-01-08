On December 19, a German court invalidated CureVac's messenger RNA technology patent, EP 1 857 122 B1, in a lawsuit brought by CureVac against its rival BioNTech. CureVac, a biopharmaceutical company developing messenger RNA therapeutics for COVID-19 vaccines, announced that it will appeal the decision before the German Federal Court of Justice. This ruling represents the first decision on validity in the ongoing patent litigation between CureVac and BioNTech in Germany.

