The USPTO announced a new Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program. The pilot program is designed to accelerate improvements in the semiconductor industry by expediting examination of patent applications for certain semiconductor manufacturing innovations. Qualifying nonprovisional utility patent applications, directed to certain processes and apparatuses for manufacturing semiconductor devices, will be advanced out of turn for examination (accorded special status) until a first action. Applicants are not required to satisfy the current requirements of the accelerated examination program or the prioritized examination program to qualify. The USPTO will accept petitions to make special under this program starting December 1, 2023, until December 2, 2024, or the date when a total of 1,000 applications have been granted special status under this program, whichever occurs earlier. A link to the program can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.