On November 30, 2023, Celltrion announced that it filed for an abbreviated Biologics License Application (aBLA) for FDA approval of CT-P41 (denosumab), a proposed biosimilar of Amgen's Prolia® / Xgeva® (denosumab). There is currently another pending aBLA for a proposed biosimilar of Prolia® / Xgeva® from Sandoz for GP2411, which was accepted by the FDA in February 2023. A litigation involving GP2411 was filed in May 2023 and is currently pending. Amgen, Inc. et al v. Sandoz, Inc. et al, No. 1:23-cv-02406 (D.N.J.). No patent disputes related to Celltrion's CT-P41 have been filed yet.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.