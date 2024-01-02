United States:
Celltrion Completes Application For FDA Approval Of CT-P41, Biosimilar Of Prolia® / Xgeva®
02 January 2024
Venable LLP
On November 30, 2023, Celltrion announced that it filed for an abbreviated
Biologics License Application (aBLA) for FDA approval of CT-P41 (denosumab), a proposed biosimilar of Amgen's Prolia® / Xgeva®
(denosumab). There is currently another pending aBLA for a
proposed biosimilar of Prolia® / Xgeva®
from Sandoz for GP2411, which was accepted by the FDA in
February 2023. A litigation involving GP2411 was filed in May 2023 and is currently
pending. Amgen, Inc. et al v. Sandoz, Inc. et al, No. 1:23-cv-02406
(D.N.J.). No patent disputes related to Celltrion's CT-P41 have been filed yet.
