self

Libbie DiMarco is a shareholder at Wolf Greenfield and, along with Dan Young, co-chair of the firm's Washington, DC office. Libbie is an intellectual property litigator focusing her practice primarily on complex patent litigation in Federal District Court and before the US International Trade Commission (ITC).

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Libbie highlights the impressive growth already taking place in the DC office and looks ahead to 2024. Here are the highlights.

01:02 - The reasons that led to Wolf Greenfield opening a Washington, DC office

- The reasons that led to Wolf Greenfield opening a Washington, DC office 02:13 - Growth in the DC office has been impressive

- Growth in the DC office has been impressive 03:42 - Co-chairing the office with Dan Young

- Co-chairing the office with Dan Young 04:41 - 2023 developments at the ITC

- 2023 developments at the ITC 06:03 - Advice for navigating the latest changes at the ITC

- Advice for navigating the latest changes at the ITC 06:52 - Best practices for indemnification

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.