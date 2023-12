ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In 2023, pharmaceutical patent owners filed nearly 250 infringement complaints against generic drug manufacturers. More than 90% of those cases were filed in the Districts of Delaware or New Jersey.

Click here to continue reading . . .

Originally published Law360 on 1 December, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.