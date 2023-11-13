During examination of a pending US patent application or after the US patent is granted, the owner of the patent may change: 1) the original owner may transfer ownership to another entity or party, through an "assignment;" or 2) the original owner may retain ownership but change its name. The original owner should record the assignment or name change with the USPTO's Assignment Recordation Branch by filing a Recordation Cover Sheet along with a copy of the actual assignment or proof of name change.

